Volkswagen ID.CODE concept ushers in sleek new design language

Volkswagen is going all-in on the Chinese market with plans for 30 new models by 2030 as well as an electric sub-brand called ID.UX, which aims to tap into new customer groups in the world’s largest car market. Just to prove a point, the German company used the Beijing Auto Show this week to unveil a sleek new concept car that was developed specifically for Chinese customers. But it appears to have global intentions too.

Appearing unlike any Volkswagen product we’ve seen until now, the new design study previews the brand’s new design language, while also providing a sneak peek at an upcoming large electric SUV. But it’s not just the looks that are futuristic here as the ID.CODE has a Level 4 autonomous driving mode as well as a newly designed “living space” where the real and virtual worlds meet. Interestingly its exterior body can function as a projection surface for new-generation AI-assisted light and display systems.

“The ID.CODE gives a first preview of the future of VW in China: with a new design, a new technology standard and a holistic brand experience - specifically oriented to the needs and wishes of our Chinese customers,” said Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer. “We are ushering in a new era of mobility in China, together with our Chinese partners.” In addition to 16 new ID. electric models, Volkswagen plans to launch 12 new internal combustion (ICE) and six hybrid models by 2030.