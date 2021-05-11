Volkswagen offers a hint of what the 2022 Polo GTI could look like

Wörthersee, Austria - The traditional GTI weekend meet that we look forward to in May each year on Lake Wörthersee in Austria has been cancelled again due to Covid-19 restrictions. It’s usually the place where Volkswagen debuts a concept car or a new model, but as no one will be attending the event this year, the company has offered a sneak peek at what the new Polo GTI could look like when it goes on sale next year.

The compact sports hatch is based on the new Polo that was recently presented, and will become the premium version of the product line. “This GTI model also represents pure dynamism and expressive design – the success factors of the GTI concept” - the company’s marketing blurb reads.

The official world premiere of the new VW Polo GTI will take place at the end of June 2021.

This is what the 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI looks like

“Once a GTI, always a GTI” – that’s how fans of the sporty Volkswagen models with the “magic three letters” continually express their loyalty. GTI – pure fascination and excitement. - Volkswagen Group

“The success story continues, with the new Polo GTI in the starting blocks. Traditionally, it is the sportiest model in the Polo series. With its high-torque front-wheel drive, dynamically tuned sports chassis and expressive design, it really stands out from the crowd. Moreover, it fulfils the promise of exceptional driving dynamics in combination with exceptional everyday usability,” the company’s spokesmen say.

More importantly, actually this is extremely important if you appreciate hot hatchbacks, this Polo GTI might be last Polo GTI that the company makes with a turbocharged petrol engine, as it plans on having an all-electric line-up of cars by 2030. The new ID.4 GTX we featured recently shows us the future of the GTI as an electric model.

Volkswagen has not confirmed what engine it will be using in the new model, however, it’s safe to say that downsizing might be in order, or you can expect the car’s current 147kW 2.0-litre engine to feature some sort of mild-hybrid 48-volt boost system and/or cylinder de-activation to keep the emissions police at bay.

Manual gearboxes might be made available in some markets, however, South African buyers will most likely have to go DSG self-shifter as the company only sells the Polo GTI with a double-clutch transmission in Mzansi these days.

We’ll bring you more information on the new Polo GTI as it breaks at the end of June.

New VW logo with central GTI badge on Golf 8 GTI

IOL MOTORING