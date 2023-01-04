Las Vegas – Volkswagen didn’t quite pull the covers off its new ID.7 flagship electric sedan at the CES show in Las Vegas this week. The prototype that the carmaker revealed at its first CES event in six years has a special disguise that creates smart light effects through electroluminescence, which it says is symbolic of the company’s next step in vehicle digitisation.

The ID.7 is based around Volkswagen’s familiar MEB architecture, with short overhangs and a long (2.97-metre) wheelbase containing batteries in the floor and allowing for a particularly spacious interior. The carmaker isn’t telling us how powerful it is just yet, but says the production vehicle will offer a range of up to 700km between charges on the WLTP cycle, which is certainly impressive. But back to the digitisation effort, the Volkswagen ID.7 introduces a new interior display concept, which includes a 15-inch (38cm) central touchscreen as well as augmented reality head-up display.

The climate control system is rather clever too. The vehicle can detect when the driver is approaching based on their key and will already start to cool the interior on hot summer days or heat the interior on cold days before the driver gets into the vehicle. Once inside, occupants can make special requests. For instance, if the driver says “Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold” the system will automatically activate the steering wheel heating system and direct warm air onto their hands. The cabin also has “Smart Air Vents” that control the flow of air and move dynamically to distribute it over large areas as quickly as possible. If there are passengers in the car, the air can be directed straight to the body or ventilate the interior indirectly. What’s more, these functions are visible at all times on the large central display and can be activated and saved individually for each user.

“With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments,” said Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer. “The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal? To deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment,” Schäfer added. More information, of course, will be revealed in due course. IOL Motoring