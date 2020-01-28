HANNOVER, GERMANY - Volkswagen’s current generation Caddy has done a commendable job of keeping up with the times through constant updates and facelifts over the years, but its basic bones, which are mainly derived from the Golf 5, actually date back to 2004. This year will see a complete renewal however, with an all-new Caddy set to be revealed in late February, and it really will be a brand new creation, with VW claiming that “no screw has been left untouched”.

As logic would dictate, the new-generation Caddy is set to move onto the MQB modular platform that underpins the Golf 7 and 8. The newcomer’s design promises to be familiar yet sportier, with sharper lines up front, bigger wheels as per customer demand and slim vertical taillights at the back.

Expect even bigger changes in the cockpit, which VW describes as an “always connected” internet device offering real-time information on wheels. Additional driver assistance systems will find their way into the Caddy too, the company says, although at this stage no further details have been offered.

As before, the Caddy will be offered as a panel van, now called the Caddy Cargo, and as a family-oriented passenger vehicle that will simply be called Caddy. The latter will also offer the option of a panoramic glass roof that is said to be the largest in its class.