Volkswagen previews new electric ‘people’s car’ ahead of 2025 debut

Wolfsburg, Germany - The world really needs cheaper electric cars, and that’s exactly what Volkswagen intends to provide with its upcoming ID.1 hatchback. Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen’s passenger car division, recently posted a teaser sketch of the new entry-level electric hatchback on his LinkedIn page, and it looks notably different to the boxier ID.Life concept that was originally thought to have inspired the upcoming ID.1.

The new sketch shows a sleeker and, dare we say, prettier hatchback model with swept-back headlights and a muscular shoulder line. Brandstätter also confirmed that the new entry electric hatchback will debut in 2025, with pricing in the 20 000 to 25 000 euro bracket, which equates to between R340 000 and R425 000 at today’s exchange rate. Currently Volkswagen’s cheapest electric car is the ID.3, which is priced from 36 960 euro (R628 000). Last we heard the ID.3 was not under consideration for South Africa, but the slightly larger ID.4 crossover apparently is. It’s too soon to say whether the local division would offer the ID.1 in South Africa.

The ID.1’s technical specifications also remain under wraps for now, although it’s possible that it might follow the ID.Life concept in offering a 57kWh battery that enables a claimed range of around 400km on the WLTP cycle. Volkswagen wants electric cars to account for 70% of its European sales by 2030, and the ID.1 is instrumental to this plan. “At #IAA21, we’ve unveiled our concept car ID.LIFE. It’s our idea of next-generation urban mobility: small, sustainable, likeable, and fully digitalized,” Brandstätter said.

“We have promised to realise this all-electric car in the 20 000 - 25 000 euro price segment, and we will deliver by 2025! Like this, Volkswagen is further lowering the entry barrier for CO2-neutral mobility, making it affordable for even more people. Another milestone on our #WayToZero! “Take a first look at the latest sketches of the future small member of our ID. family. I think the #design team around Josef Kaban is doing a great job!” IOL Motoring