SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Volkswagen has given a name to its upcoming coupe-inspired compact SUV and to mark the occasion we now also get to see a new teaser image as well as a video (below) which reveals some of its design features. The newcomer will be called the Nivus. It was designed in Brazil, but it will also be offered in other world markets including Europe, although at this stage there is no word on whether South Africans will get their hands on it too.

According to reports, the Nivus is based on the Polo, which would mean it’s also related to the T-Cross, but the styling appears to be completely unique to this vehicle and as you can see, it has a coupe-inspired silhouette that essentially takes some BMW X6 flavour into a much lower segment of the market.

Expect power to come from Volkswagen’s familiar 1-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol unit that also does service in other Polo-derived models and most versions will likely be tuned to 85kW, but it’s also possibly that VW might consider a 70kW entry level model.

Volkswagen is not saying much about the vehicle for now, simply stating that it will “revolutionise the market and inaugurate a new segment in 2020”. The little SUV is also described as the “face of New Volkswagen”.