Brunswick, Germany - Volkswagen on Monday rejected a German judge's call to settle a customer class action lawsuit over its rigging of diesel emissions tests, saying there was no case to answer.
VW admitted using illegal software to cheat US diesel engine tests in 2015, a scandal which has cost it more than $30 billion (R454bn) in vehicle refits, fines and provisions.
"The vehicles are driven by hundreds of thousands of customers every day, which is why we believe there is no damage and therefore no cause for complaint," the German carmaker said.
It was responding to a call by the judge of the Higher Regional Court of Brunswick, which is near the carmaker's headquarters, on the first day of hearings in the case.
About 470 000 car owners have registered to participate in the lawsuit and the Brunswick court booked the local town hall to allow for large numbers of observers.