Frankfurt - Volkswagen ushered in a new era at the Frankfurt Motor Show with the premiere of its first mass market electric car, the ID.3, which is the first of an entire family of battery car all based on a new dedicated architecture. With so much change in the air, the German carmaker also saw fit to introduce a new logo and brand design. While the new logo still retains the familiar circle encasing the ‘V’ and ‘W’ letters, it has a flatter, two-dimensional design that has been reduced to its “essential elements” in order to create a clearer look.

The new logo and brand design aim for high flexibility and are intended for digital applications, while the changeover to the new brand design set to be completed by mid-2020.

“The new brand design marks the start of the new era for Volkswagen,” said Volkswagen Marketing executive Jürgen Stackmann.

“By formulating new content and with new products, the brand is undergoing a fundamental transformation towards a future with a neutral emission balance for everyone. Now is the right time to make the new attitude of our brand visible to the outside world.”

VW design boss Klaus Bischoff added: “In the new brand design, we have created an authentic communications platform for the emotional presentation of e-mobility. We are showing the Volkswagen of the future under the motto of 'digital first' and 'no filter'."

Chief Marketing Officer Jochen Sengpiehl said: “We have created a new holistic global brand experience on all channels and across all touch points. As a general principle, the aim in future will not be to show a perfect advertising world. In our presentation, we want to become more human and more lively, to adopt the customer’s perspective to a greater extent and to tell authentic stories.”

IOL Motoring



