Sao Paulo - Volkswagen’s Brazilian division has released the first teaser sketch of its upcoming coupe-inspired compact crossover, which it describes as a “unique recipe” in its segment. Although it is being fully developed by the Brazilan division, the upcoming crossover will be sold around the world, with production also set to take place in Europe and possibly other regions too.

Volkswagen is not saying much about the vehicle for now, which it dubs New Urban Coupe, but says that it aims to bring the kind of style usually reserved for premium vehicles to the mass market.

According to the carmaker, the New Urban Coupe will also mark the introduction of a new infotainment concept that was fully developed in Brazil.

According to Motor.es, the newcomer will be based on the T-Cross SUV, and it will be positioned between the latter and the larger T-Roc.

Expect the coupe-like SUV to offer the same turbopetrol engine range as the T-Cross, which means a 1-litre three-cylinder unit with 70kW and 85kW output levels and a 110kW 1.5-litre four-cylinder.

The New Urban Coupe is due to hit the streets in 2020, although at this stage there’s no word on whether it will be introduced to South Africa.

The T-Cross, however, is being launched in South Africa later this month, and VWSA has already announced pricing for the initial line-up, which will give buyers the choice between a Comfortline (R334 600) and Highline (R365 000). Both are powered by the 85kW version of VW’s 1.0 TSI, and a DSG dual-clutch automated gearbox is standard on these two models. An entry-level Trendline manual derivative, with 70kW, is expected to launch early next year, with a price tag of under R300 000.

IOL Motoring



