Volkswagen to slowly phase out manual gearboxes - report

Some premium car brands, such as Jaguar, Land Rover and Mercedes (passenger cars), have already phased out manual transmissions. However, it looks like some mainstream brands are also getting ready to ditch the stick.

WOLFSBURG - It’s no secret that manual gearboxes are becoming a less common sight in modern vehicles as buyers continue to gravitate towards automatics.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Volkswagen will gradually eliminate manual gearboxes from its cars, starting with the next-generation Tiguan and Passat models in 2023. The German publication says that by 2030 Volkswagen will no longer launch new models with manual options in key markets such as Europe, China and the USA.

Although the shift to electric vehicles will eventually sound the death knell for manual gearboxes anyway, it appears Volkswagen will eliminate manuals long before it completely abandons internal combustion. This reason for this, Auto Motor und Sport says, is to save on development costs. This will likely come hand in hand with a reduction in the number of internal combustion options available. Volkswagen wants to stop selling ICE models in Europe by 2035, although they will continue for a bit longer in other markets.

Most Volkswagen model derivatives in South Africa are already fitted with auto gearboxes. In fact only the Polo Vivo, Polo, T-Cross, Caddy, Transporter and Amarok are still offered with traditional manual transmissions. In total, VWSA offers 29 models with manual gearboxes, versus 47 DSGs or automatics.