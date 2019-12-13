The first GTX model will reportedly be based on the production version of the ID Crozz Concept pictured here.

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - Volkswagen is planning to revive the GTX moniker for high performance versions of its ID electric car family, Autocar reports. According to the British publication, which cites “high-ranking sources”, the company is planning a whole range of GTX models, one of which will be based on the production version of the ID Crozz Concept , which will take the form of a crossover vehicle positioned above the ID.3 hatchback. On that note, we'd be surprised if VW wasn’t also planning a GTX version of the ID.3 in order to lure GTI buyers into the electric age.

It has also been suggested that the GTX models might have dual-motor powertrains with a power source on each axle to create all-wheel-drive. Not only will they be more powerful, but the GTX derivatives will also have unique styling features that set them apart from the humbler models, Autocar reports.

Incidentally, the GTX badge has in the past been used on some Golf derivatives, including a sporty Golf 1 variant in South Africa, and a few Golf 4 and 5 models overseas.