Volkswagen wants to build a new compact SUV model in South Africa

Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa is strongly considering a new compact SUV-type model for local production at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape. The announcement was made by Volkswagen Passenger Cars global CEO Thomas Schaefer, who has a special connection with South Africa as he headed the local operation until late 2020. He was introducing VWSA’s new managing director Martina Biene at a press conference this week.

It’s likely that a decision would be made in the coming weeks to build a new compact car in the country, which would have an SUV-like body style. The vehicle has yet to be revealed, but it appears that the newcomer will be underpinned by the MQB-AO platform that also forms the basis of the current Polo and other Volkswagen Group B segment vehicles. The new model will not replace the local production of the Polo or Polo Vivo hatchbacks, which Bienne said would continue beyond 2025. The company would not need to add further capacity to its Kariega factory as the plant currently has an annual capacity of 160 000 units. Unlike the Polo models, the newcomer won’t have its sights on European exports, but instead would serve as something of a regional model tailored to South African and other African markets, where it would likely be exported to.

With this new locally built product, VWSA wants to lessen its reliance on Polo exports to Europe, as the latter market moves rapidly towards electrification, thereby potentially jeopardising the local operation’s export plans. But what about building an electric vehicle in South Africa? It’s too soon to say when or whether that would happen, but it appears Volkswagen wants to have an electric model rolling off its local assembly line by the mid-2030s at the latest. For now, though, it will seek to import EV models such as the ID.4 as soon as the international supply situation improves.