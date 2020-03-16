Volkswagen working on electric city car for the masses

Wolfsburg, Germany - Although Volkswagen’s new ID.3 is billed as the company’s first mass-production electric car, it’s a semi-premium, Golf-sized car that’s not necessarily affordable to the masses, with European prices starting at 30 000 euro (R560 000).

However something more akin to an electric car for the people is set to hit the scene in 2023, the UK’s Car Magazine reports.

According to the publication the vehicle will be called the ID.1 and unlike the e-Up that it replaces, the new city car will be built around a simplified version of Volkswagen’s MEB modular platform for electric cars, a dedicated architecture that also underpins the ID.3.

Volkswagen will reportedly also offer a crossover version of the ID.1.

It’s not clear at this stage how much the new city car will cost or how far it will travel between charges, but Car reports that the base version should boast a range of just under 300km.