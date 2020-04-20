Volkswagen's group sales down almost 40 percent in March

Wolfsburg, Germany - Volkswagen's worldwide group sales fell by 37.6 percent to about 623 000 vehicles in March, versus the same month last year, the German carmaker announced on Friday.

Sales in Western Europe were hit particularly hard, plummeting by 44.6 percent, followed by North America and China, with respective declines of 42 and 35.5 percent, Volkswagen said.

During the entire first quarter of 2020, Volkswagen group sold 2 million cars worldwide, a decrease of 23 percent year-on-year. With around 1.2 million sales, the Volkswagen brand was the biggest contributor to group sales in Q1, according to Germany's largest carmaker.

Premium subsidiary Audi was the second biggest contributor, with more than 350 000 cars sold. In contrast to the Volkswagen and Audi brands, which both recorded a year-on-year decrease in sales in Q1 by more than 20 percent, Volkswagen's sports car manufacturer Porsche only recorded a decline of 4.6 percent to 55 700 cars over the same period.

On Thursday, Volkswagen cancelled its forecast for 2020 after its operating profit in Q1 collapsed by 80 percent. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on customer demand, supply chains and production "cannot currently be accurately forecast," according to Volkswagen.