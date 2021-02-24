Volvo and Geely commit to even deeper technological ties

HANGZHOU, CHINA - China’s Geely Holdings has owned Volvo Cars for just over a decade, and although technology sharing has been implemented between the two brands, those ties are set to deepen in the coming years as part of a new governance model.

This will include the development of both internal combustion and electric cars.

To that end, the two brands’ existing powertrain operations will be merged into a new standalone company, which is expected to become operational this year. The new outfit will provide internal combustion engines, transmissions, and next-generation dual-motor hybrid systems for use by both companies as well as other carmakers.

Volvo Cars and Geely Auto will also focus on the joint development and/or sourcing of future tech, such as, connectivity, autonomous driving hardware and electric powertrains. This will include the joint development of a world-leading autonomous driving solution under the lead of Volvo’s software development company Zenseact.

The two companies are also planning to share their new SEA and SPA2 electric architectures among their brands.