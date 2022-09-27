Volvo designs world-first interior radar for forgetful parents

Stockholm - Leaving your small child in a hot car can be fatal, and the forgetfulness of new parents, who are most likely suffering from sleep deprivation, has led to thousands of deaths across the world. Volvo is keen to prevent this from ever happening in its cars, and as such the Swedish carmaker has developed a new interior radar that was designed to be accurate and sensitive enough to detect the tiniest movements at sub-millimetre scale, such as those of a sleeping toddler.

Set to be introduced on the new Volvo EX90 flagship SUV that will be revealed later this year, this new cabin radar is the first such feature to cover the entire interior of the car, including the boot. The feature will then roll out to subsequent new Volvo models, as far as country-specific electrical regulations allow.

The system uses sensors that are integrated in the roof-mounted reading lamps as well as the overhead console and boot. “No one chooses to be distracted or tired, but we know it can happen,” said Volvo tech specialist Lotta Jakobsson. “We’re all human and distraction is a fact of life. With the help of cutting-edge technology, we’ll support you when you’re not at your best and help you avoid leaving family members or pets behind by accident.” The Swedish carmaker has also attempted to counteract so-called ‘reminder fatigue’, after experts determined that the best time to signal the potential presence of kids or pets forgotten inside the car is when attempting to lock the car.

“Every time you try to lock the car, the interior radar system is activated and determines whether your car is empty of any people or pets before it allows the car to be locked,” Volvo said. “If a family member or pet is detected inside, the car will remain unlocked and the car will display a reminder to check the cabin for occupants on the centre console screen.” Further to that, the car’s climate system will remain on, in order to lower the risk of hypothermia or heatstroke, Volvo says.

“We’ve always been a leader in safety, and we want to continue protecting lives by setting new standards in automotive safety,” said Lotta Jakobsson. “That also means making you feel safe and giving you peace of mind. That type of emotional safety will help you enjoy life to the fullest, while at the same time helping you to prevent tragedies from happening.” IOL Motoring