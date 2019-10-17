GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - Volvo wants you to get used to the name ‘Recharge’, because this is the label it will attach to all future electric and plug-in hybrid models, starting with the fully electric XC40 Recharge that you see here. This is the Swedish company’s first fully electric car to be sold with a Volvo badge - remember, the Polestar 2 is classified under a separate brand, which will take a more upmarket approach.

Of course, the XC40 Recharge is the first of many fully-electric Volvos, and the company is promising to launch a new one every year between now and 2025, by which time it hopes to have electrics counting for half of its sales pie, with the rest made up by hybrids.

To answer the biggest question on every EV lover’s mind, the XC40 Recharge has a claimed range of “more than 400km” between charges, and it can be charged to 80 percent in 40 minutes when plugged in to a fast-charger. It’s not going to be a slouch either, with the all-wheel-drive powertrain boasting outputs of 300kW and 660Nm. That should be enough to get it from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds, according to claims.

The XC40 Recharge is not only the first electric Volvo, but also the first to use a brand new infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system, which is fully integrated with the Volvo On Call connected services platform.