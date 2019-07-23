The recall affects the XC90 as well as S90, XC60 and V40.

Johannesburg - Volvo Cars South Africa has confirmed that 2896 local diesel-powered cars built between 2014 and 2019 are affected by the global recall announced by its Swedish parent company over the weekend. Volvo is recalling 507 353 cars around the world because of a plastic inlet manifold in the engine that could melt due to temperature changes and potentially cause an engine fire.

International spokesperson Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish news agency TT that the fault had led to a few car fire cases, but that to date there had been no reports of accidents or injuries, AP reported on Monday.

The company also urged drivers to watch out for danger signs, such as an engine management light illuminating, or the engine cutting out or suddenly losing power.

Which cars are affected in South Africa?

According to Volvo SA, the recall affects certain four-cylinder diesel models built between 2014 and 2019 and within the following ranges: V40, V40 Cross Country, XC60, S90 and XC90.

“Volvo Cars is working on a fix for this issue and aims to start rolling it out as soon as it’s available,” Volvo Cars South Africa said in a statement.

“For now customers are being made aware of this potential issue so they are able to react.

“This is a preventative recall to avert any possible future problems,” it added. “Volvo never compromises on safety and is performing this recall voluntarily.”

Customers with queries have been urged to contact the company’s call centre on: 0800 698 6586.