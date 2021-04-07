Volvo’s Polestar brand aims to create world’s first ‘climate neutral’ car

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - Volvo’s dedicated electric car brand Polestar has announced its intention to create the world’s first “truly climate neutral” car by the year 2030. This of course, entails far more than just putting a car on the market with zero tailpipe emissions, which Polestar and many other carmakers have already done in any case. “We’re electric, so we don’t have to worry about combustion engines producing toxic emissions – but that doesn’t mean our job is done,” says Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, Fredrika Klarén. “We will now work to eradicate all emissions stemming from production. Now is a historic and exciting time for car makers, an opportunity to seize the moment, do better and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars,” Klarén added. Climate action is already being incorporated throughout the Polestar business, and climate targets are integrated in the Polestar employee bonus system, the company claims.

Sustainability declarations, common in industries like food and fashion, will be applied to all future Polestar models. Starting with Polestar 2 and initially disclosing carbon footprint and traced risk materials, labeling will appear on the company website and in Polestar Spaces, setting a unique transparency precedent for the industry. Reflecting continuous sustainability updates, additional details and information will be added over time.

“Consumers are a huge driving force in the shift to a sustainable economy. They need to be given the right tools to make informed and ethical decisions,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

“This makes things very clear. Today, Polestar 2 leaves the factory gates with a carbon footprint. In 2030 we want to present a car that does not”.

The CEO has also warned against the dangers of so-called carbon offsetting, as environmentalists are questioning the long-term implications of this as a forest could be logged or destroyed by a fire, for instance.

“Offsetting is a cop-out,” Ingenlath added. “By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today. We will have to question everything, innovate and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero.”

IOL Motoring