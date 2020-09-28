Volvo’s Polestar brand says its bold Precept concept is slated for production
BEIJING - Polestar’s futuristic looking Precept concept has been given the green light for production, the Volvo-owned electric car brand announced at the Beijing Auto Show this weekend.
The concept not only showcases the company’s future design direction, but also its upcoming cabin tech and eco-friendly material mix.
“‘Stunning. Spectacular. Cutting-edge. We’d like to see it on the road!’ – this is what the press wrote about Precept and the public said, ‘We want it’, so we decided to build it,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath enthused.
“Consumers want to see change from this industry - not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reduce the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognise that is a long-term goal,” Ingenlath added.
The Precept’s cabin features a mix of “sustainable” materials, with seat surfaces being 3D-knitted from recycled PET bottles, while the bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl and the carpets from reclaimed fishing nets.
It’s cockpit is highly digitised too, featuring a 38cm vertical screen in the centre and a 32cm instrument panel, and the two screens are linked by an illuminated blade that sweeps across the cabin. There’s also an array of smart sensors, including an eye tracking system that allows the car to monitor the driver’s gaze and adjust the content of the various screens accordingly. Proximity sensors also enhance the usability of the centre display when driving.
The Precept production car will be built at a new facility in China, which Polestar says will be one of the most intelligent and connected car plants in the world.