VW ID.7 reveals flagship EV with up to 700km of range

Shanghai – Volkswagen is using this week’s Shanghai Auto Show to present its new flagship electric model, the ID.7. The new battery-powered sedan is generously proportioned by Volkswagen standards, with its 5m-length making it closer in size to a Tesla Model S than a Model 3.

But the ID.7’s big bragging point is its estimated range of up to 700km between charges, on the WLTP cycle. Kai Grünit, who is the company’s board member responsible for development, says this is made possible by very good aerodynamics as well as “significantly increased” powertrain and thermal management efficiency. To that end the Volkswagen ID.7 ushers in a new-generation drive system. The company hasn’t released much detail about the new sedan’s drivetrain, except for the fact that it will offer 210kW in all model variants, regardless of the chosen battery-size. Furthermore a charging capacity of up to 200kW will ensure it charges up quickly at high-capacity stations. Martin Meiners The vehicle also introduces a new operating and display concept for the brand that was created on the basis of customer feedback.

All models will come with a 15-inch (38cm) infotainment system as well as an augmented reality head-up display, back-lit touch slider and a brand new air- conditioning operating system. Volkswagen wants to redefine climate control with this new system, which uses electronically controlled air vents to distribute the air throughout the vehicle interior as soon as the driver approaches the vehicle with a key. Customers can look forward to a glut of high-end options, including massage seats, an electronically dimmable panoramic sunroof, seats that can dry you when you’re wet and a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 14 loudspeakers.

Advanced driver assist gizmos are also in abundance, including a travel-assist system that can support assisted lane-changing on multilane highways at speeds above 90km/h. Martin Meiners The ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models that the company plans to launch by 2026. “With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges,” said Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer.