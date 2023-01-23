VW Polo GTS is revealed abroad with 1.4 TSI. Would you like to see it in SA?

São Bernardo do Campo – Volkswagen’s Brazilian division offers some interesting products, including a small bakkie called the Saveiro, and now there’s a new Polo GTS model to satisfy customers seeking something a bit warmer than the standard 1.0 TSI models. As first reported by Cars.co.za, the new-generation Volkswagen Polo GTS was revealed in Brazil recently, and although it’s styled to look like the Polo GTI, it is instead fitted with the company’s 1.4-litre TSI turbopetrol engine, which produces 110kW and 250Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox, linked to steering-mounted paddles.

Interestingly, the Polo GTI – which is only built in South Africa – is not offered in Brazil, which means that the GTS is as good as it gets for customers seeking a faster Polo. However, if the Polo GTS ever came to South Africa, it would slot between the regular TSI models and the 2.0-litre GTI model, almost like the older Golf GTS built a bridge for customers looking for something flavoursome on a budget way back in the 1980s and 1990s. The Polo GTS could certainly evoke some nostalgia if it did come to South Africa, but that appears unlikely at this stage, as VWSA recently sent us a list of the new models it plans to introduce in 2023 (you can read it here) and it doesn’t include a Polo GTS.

Of course, adding the 1.4-litre TSI to the production mix could certainly complicate the local assembly operation in Kariega, and there’s also the matter of the GTS potentially stealing sales from the GTI, which it would no doubt be priced beneath. On the flip-side, it could provide consumers with a more exciting option below the R522 500 price point that the GTI occupies. Performance is relatively brisk, with VW’s Brazilian arm claiming an 8.3-second 0-100km/h time for the Polo GTS, while top speed is listed at 206km/h. The Brazilian model is offered with 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as well as piano black mirrors, while the unique front and rear bumpers resemble the GTI.

