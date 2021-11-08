VW Polo Track teased as new entry level contender for emerging markets

São Paulo, Brazil - Volkswagen’s Brazilian division has released a teaser image of a new entry-level product called the Polo Track, which is set to slot below the current Polo when it hits the scene in 2023. Although the Polo Track is currently earmarked for the South American market, with production taking place in Taubaté, Brazil, Volkswagen’s CFO Alexander Seitz has hinted that it could be exported to other markets.

“This restructuring plan for Brazil includes the ability to make adjustments to the plants through fewer production shifts and a greater location of the MQB Platform, through the new Polo Track model. It will be an entry-level vehicle for the region and will have export potential outside of South America,” Seitz told Autoblog Argentina earlier this year. That’s not to say that the Polo Track will ever come to South Africa, but it could certainly make for an interesting replacement for the current Polo Vivo, if VWSA ever decided to invest in building it here. According to South American media, the Polo Track will be a simplified version of the current Polo, which is also built in South Africa, and it is expected to eventually replace the Gol entry-level hatchback on that continent. The Gol is based around the old PQ24 platform that underpinned the MK4 Polo that was introduced in 2002.

Given the ‘Track’ part of its name, it’s likely that the new vehicle’s design will have some SUV flavour. Moving VW’s entry product onto the modern MQB platform will allow VW to offer more modern safety features and technologies, while also saving development costs and increasing efficiency of scale. The Gol also has a half-ton bakkie spin-off called the Saveiro, and it will be interesting to see whether the Polo Track spawns a pick-up. The Tarok concept of 2018 hinted at such a product, however there has been no further word on a production version as yet.