VW Polo Vivo special edition coming soon, with ‘proudly South African’ name

JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen South Africa is getting ready to release a special edition Polo Vivo hatchback and the company is promising that it will have a “proudly South African name”.

The new edition is due to hit showrooms this September, but VWSA is remaining tight lipped about what that name actually is.

Volkswagen brand head Martina Biene disclosed during an online media conference on Wednesday that the new special edition will be based on the current Polo Vivo 1.4 Comfortline (63kW) model, and production numbers at the local Uitenhage assembly plant won’t be limited.

Although the specifics weren’t disclosed, VWSA said there will be cosmetic changes as well as “some nice features” to set it apart from other Polo models. The edition will be on sale for at least a year, and will likely be replaced by another special edition.

Likewise pricing will be revealed closer to launch, although it is likely to command a premium over the 1.4 Comfortline’s R225 200 price tag.