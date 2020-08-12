VW Polo Vivo special edition coming soon, with ‘proudly South African’ name
JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen South Africa is getting ready to release a special edition Polo Vivo hatchback and the company is promising that it will have a “proudly South African name”.
The new edition is due to hit showrooms this September, but VWSA is remaining tight lipped about what that name actually is.
Volkswagen brand head Martina Biene disclosed during an online media conference on Wednesday that the new special edition will be based on the current Polo Vivo 1.4 Comfortline (63kW) model, and production numbers at the local Uitenhage assembly plant won’t be limited.
Although the specifics weren’t disclosed, VWSA said there will be cosmetic changes as well as “some nice features” to set it apart from other Polo models. The edition will be on sale for at least a year, and will likely be replaced by another special edition.
Likewise pricing will be revealed closer to launch, although it is likely to command a premium over the 1.4 Comfortline’s R225 200 price tag.
On another note, we were saddened to learn that Martina Biene will be leaving VWSA at the end of August, but on the upside she has been appointed as head of Product Management for A0 (compact) cars in Germany, reporting directly to Volkswagen Brand CEO Ralf Brandstätter.
"Martina's appointment is testimony to her talent and skill and whilst we are disappointed that she is leaving us, we wish her everything of the best for the next chapter in her career," said VWSA sales and marketing director Mike Glendinning.
IOL wishes her well on her new journey.