Wolfsburg - Another day, another new SUV or crossover niche that’s being filled by one of the mainstream car companies. This one could be quite a big seller, however... According to the website Motor.es , Volkswagen is working on a coupe-inspired variant of its new Polo-based T-Cross and it should hit the streets - overseas at least - in 2020.

Details are scarce at this point, but the newcomer will reportedly be called the T-Cross Coupe, even though it’s not strictly a coupe, but rather a crossover vehicle with a sloping roofline and sportier C-pillar distinguishing it from the regular T-Cross.

In pricing terms it will inevitably slot between the T-Cross and the T-Roc, while the basic interior configuration and powertrains will be shared with the former.

On that note, you can expect VW’s 85kW 1-litre TSI and 110kW 1.5-litre TSI turbopetrol engines to form the mainstay of the range.

The regular-roof T-Cross is set to debut in South Africa in September, and VWSA has already announced pricing for the initial line-up, which will give buyers a choice between a Comfortline, at R334 600, and Highline, for R365 000. Both are powered by the 85kW version of VW’s 1.0 TSI, and a DSG dual-clutch automated gearbox is standard on these two models.

Early next year, VWSA will launch an entry-level Trendline version that should come in at under R300 000. It will be powered by the 70kW 1.0 TSI engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

