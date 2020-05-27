VWSA resumes Polo production and exports

Uitenhage - Volkswagen South Africa’s Uitenhage plant in the Eastern Cape is back in business and it is already exporting Polos to overseas markets, following a gradual production restart that commenced on May 4.

The local plant has also been producing Polos as well as Vivo models for the local market since the restart, where essential workers returned to work in a phased approach.

VWSA has left no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of its workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, through various measures that form part of a 100-point plan across the Volkswagen Group.

Upon returning to work, employees were educated about the new protocols through orientation sessions as well as extensive signage and they were also given detailed booklets. Furthermore, each employee has also been provided with a set of masks, while 20 tons of hand sanitiser have been sourced for all VWSA sites.

The company says it’s also ready to meet the needs of customers, with its dealerships having reopened in a phased manner.