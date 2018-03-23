London - Some say that when he’s not actually driving he goes into stasis mode, and that he sleeps in a wooden crate with the lid nailed down. All we know is that The Stig has been catching visitors to Madame Tussauds by surprise - what they think is a wax figure of Top Gear’s tame racing driver is actually the real thing, standing absolutely still in his characteristic pose with his arms folded. Until you try to take a selfie with him.

“I always watch Top Gear,” said Reuel Singh from Croydon,” so I was excited to see The Stig here as a wax figure - and the attention to detail was amazing.

“Of course, I wanted a picture and man, I freaked out when he started to move!”

“I’m not surprised to hear there was chaos at Tussauds,” said Top Gear presenter Chris Harris. “It sounds like they opened the wrong crate! When The Stig’s not driving very very fast, he’s extremely good at standing, unnervingly, statue-like still.”

The “Live Stig” stunt was a promo for Season 25 of Top Gear, which starts on Wednesday 28 March at 8pm on BBC Brit (DStv Channel 120).

Expect to see Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid in flying cars, Bigfoot hunts, Sumo wrestler racing and even subtle nods to Friends in the new season of Top Gear.