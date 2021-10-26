WATCH: BMW M4 CSL spied testing at the ‘Ring

By: Double Apex For some time there has been talk that a BMW M4 CSL could be on the cards. The rumour mill has been fed by the appearance of several test mules that have been spied testing at the Nurburgring, BMW’s dynamic test facility of choice. This week a number of cars in various states of disguise were seen testing at high speed during an industry pool day.

BMW's M Division turns 50 in 2022. The company's in-house speed merchants have been creating more powerful, focussed versions of BMW road cars all carrying the self-proclaimed "most powerful letter in the world". During that time there have been just two production models to wear the CSL badge (which stands for coupe, sports, lightweight): the 3,0 CSL and the E46 M3 CSL.

In recent times there have been CS versions of existing products, such as the M2 CS that we drove at Kyalami (our report can be found by clicking here) and the more recent BMW M5 CS super saloon. But the last CSL, the E46 M3, made its production debut in 2003. Reports coming out of Europe suggest that BMW M will release a number of special versions in 2022 to commemorate its 50th year of existence. The video (below), makes it seem increasingly likely that one of these will be the BMW M4 CSL. The newest CSL will most likely be produced in a limited run, possibly a 1 000 units as reported by some BMW-specific websites. The cars seen in the video have design cues to show they are more hard-core versions of the existing BMW M4. Among the changes we can see, despite heavy camouflage, is a more pronounced front splitter with upturned flicks on the outer edges of the bumper, a fractionally lower ride height and a duck tail spoiler, similar to that of the E46 CSL.