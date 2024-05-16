WATCH: BMW teases all-new M5 sedan and wagon with hybrid power

BMW is getting ready to rip the covers off its new-generation M5 performance model. The performance division of the Bavarian carmaker has also confirmed the return of the Touring (station wagon) variant of the M5 for this generation. The last time BMW offered an M5 wagon was with the E61 version introduced in 2007.

A new video posted on YouTube by BMW M gives us a sneak preview of the G90 generation M5 Sedan and Touring ahead of their presumably imminent reveal. It gives us a quick glimpse of the newcomer’s front end design before showing us disguised prototypes undergoing final testing in icy Arjeplog in northern Sweden and other locations. Remember to crank the volume up for that V8! BMW hasn’t confirmed much about the upcoming M5’s specification sheet, but the carmaker has divulged that it will have a hybrid drive system and M xDrive all-wheel drive.

It is widely expected that the M5 will adopt a system similar to that in the BMW XM, which pairs a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor. Rumours currently point to the M5’s drivetrain being set up for a system output of around 535kW, which would position it between the standard XM and its Red Label variant, Motor1 reports. That is a huge gain over the outgoing M5 Competition’s 460kW output. It is also said to have a slightly smaller battery than the XM, with a capacity of 18.6 kWh, although this is reportedly still sufficient for an electric-only range of about 68km.