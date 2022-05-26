WATCH: Bonnets & Boots EP16: It’s all about the new Ford Ranger

Johannesburg - In the latest episode of IOL Motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, Willem van de Putte introduces us to the all-new Ford Ranger, which he drove in Thailand recently.
We were one of just three local media outlets to experience the new bakkie contender ahead of its launch later this year, and judging by our experiences with the newcomer, its rivals should surely be worried.
Story continues below Advertisement
Our driving impressions also go live on the website today, so click here to get all the full lowdown on the new Ford Ranger.
IOL Motoring