WATCH: Bugatti engineer shows us how to drift a Chiron

Chalk this up in the “things you don’t see every day” file: drifting a Bugatti Chiron. And this isn’t some video carried out by a YouTube person or one of those folks who claim to influence things. No, this was carried out by Bugatti’s own lead Bugatti development and chassis engineer, Sven Bohnhorst.

His aim wasn’t just to show that the large hypercar has the grunt to go sideways. The company set him a task to to launch into a controlled four-wheel-drift, tracing a perfect arc that would form the famous Bugatti C-line when viewed from above. No pressure then.

Bohnhorst who was responsible for most of the set-up work on the Pur Sport: “The controllability of the Chiron Pur Sport’s all-wheel drive is outstanding. You, the driver, decide, if you want to slip the rear axle to make the car turn or if you want to stabilise it with more slip at the front, solely by balancing it with the throttle. You can also have all four wheels spinning at once – just as you like it! This is what I call a car made for drivers.”