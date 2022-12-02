WATCH: Bugatti engineer shows us how to drift a Chiron

By: Double Apex
Chalk this up in the “things you don’t see every day” file: drifting a Bugatti Chiron. And this isn’t some video carried out by a YouTube person or one of those folks who claim to influence things. No, this was carried out by Bugatti’s own lead Bugatti development and chassis engineer, Sven Bohnhorst.
His aim wasn’t just to show that the large hypercar has the grunt to go sideways. The company set him a task to to launch into a controlled four-wheel-drift, tracing a perfect arc that would form the famous Bugatti C-line when viewed from above. No pressure then.
Bohnhorst who was responsible for most of the set-up work on the Pur Sport: “The controllability of the Chiron Pur Sport’s all-wheel drive is outstanding. You, the driver, decide, if you want to slip the rear axle to make the car turn or if you want to stabilise it with more slip at the front, solely by balancing it with the throttle. You can also have all four wheels spinning at once – just as you like it! This is what I call a car made for drivers.”
The most agile Chiron is no slouch in a straight line either. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2,3 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 5,9 seconds. Moreover, shorter gear ratios allow it to launch from 60 to 120 km/h in sixth gear in just 4,4 seconds.
Watch the expert helmsman behind the wheel, you can see his eyes and hand movements. Drifting a Bugatti Chiron is a pretty cool work assignment for a guy who has a pretty cool job to begin with. You can view more pics on the Double Apex Facebook page.
