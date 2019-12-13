SAN FRANCISCO - A Fast and the Furious video game called Fast & Furious Crossroads is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM in May 2020. The new game was announced during The Game Awards by actors Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel, who will also be playing their characters from the film in the game itself.

Given that this is a Fast & Furious game, you can be sure that it will feature plenty of stunts, such as a death-defying leap from a car onto a moving train, as Engadget recently reported.

"The action-packed gameplay, all-star voiceover cast, and authentic Fast & Furious experience continues our mantra of delivering 'more fun for everyone' and is an exciting addition to our robust catalogue of entertainment for fans of all ages," Chris Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc said.

Fast & Furious Crossroads is being developed by Slightly Mad Studios, which was recently acquired by Codemasters, an award-winning British video game developer and publisher.