CAPE TOWN - As far as accidents go, it’s safe to say that this was an expensive one. Posted on Facebook by Watch , this footage shows a red Ferrari 488 GTB colliding with a Chevrolet Utility on Somerset road in Green Point on Saturday afternoon.

In the video we see a Toyota Etios making a u-turn on the avenue, with the Chevrolet bakkie following suit immediately afterwards, but clearly the latter was not watching the road closely enough as immediately after the u-turn, the red Ferrari enters the picture at what looks like a considerable speed and with nowhere to go, the sports car collides with the bakkie before leaving the road and crashing into bushes.

The Ferrari 488 GTB was launched in South Africa back in 2015, with a starting price of R4.2 million, but it has since been replaced by the F8 Tributo .

The 488 GTB is powered by a 3.9 litre V8 turbopetrol engine that produces 492kW at 8000rpm and 760Nm at 3000rpm, directed to the rear wheels by a seven-speed transmission. With a dry weight of only 1370kg, the sports car is said to be capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in just three seconds flat, and from 0-200 in 8.3 secs, according to claims, while the top speed is listed at 330km/h.

But it’s not just fast, as Ferrari brought decades of Formula One and endurance racing know-how to bear on the chassis and aerodynamic design of the 488.

GTB, incidentally, stands for Gran Turismo Berlinetta.

IOL Motoring



