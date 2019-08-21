Johannesburg - This year’s Wesbank Festival of Motoring has kicked off at Kyalami Raceway and as always it’s far more than just a regular motor show for tyre kickers. Yes, many of the prominent car manufacturers have stands where they’re showing off their latest releases, but being based at Kyalami, there is also plenty of on-track action as well as various off-road experiences in the vicinity.

Open to the public from Thursday 22 August, the show runs until Sunday the 25th, with organisers having added an extra day to the event due to popular demand.

Those looking to buy a new car will have the opportunity to touch, feel and experience their dream car through self-drive options that allow consumers to test drive various vehicles in a safe and controlled environment.

A certain highlight is the Audi brand experience that features high-performance, instructor-led track driving as well as a meet and greet opportunity with racing legend Mattias Ekström.

FCA is unleashing its Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV on the track, and ditto Toyota with is its recently-launched Supra sports car and Lexus RC.

Volkswagen has also gone all out on entertainment at this year’s festival, with a Spirit of Africa style 4x4 obstacle course for the Amarok V6, track drives in the Golf R and a carnival inspired experience for the whole family.

This year showgoers will also be able to view a special collection of supercars, classic cars and race cars.

Check out the action in our Festival of Motoring highlights videos below, compiled by our man on the ground Pritesh Ruthun:

Festival of Motoring Part 1:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Festival of Motoring Part 2

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Although this is no regular motor show, it would not be complete without an assortment of all the latest new releases.

New vehicles on show include the soon-to-be-launched new-generation Audi A1, A7 and Q3 models, Volkswagen’s Golf GTI TCR and T-Cross SUV, facelifted Haval H2, Suzuki Swift Sport, a trio of special edition Mahindras being shown off for the first time and Volkswagen’s upcoming T-Cross SUV. Volvo will also be showing off its updated XC90, and new On Call service, in a double-storey stand called the House of Volvo.

And much, much more…

Tickets are available to purchase here .

IOL Motoring



