WATCH: Ford’s ‘baby Ranger’ Maverick bakkie spied undisguised

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DETROIT - Ford’s new Maverick compact bakkie is looking set for a full reveal this year, and there has been no shortage of spy shots of disguised prototypes. But now the baby bakkie has been spotted virtually undisguised, in a new video posted on You Tube by The Fast Lane Truck. The spy shots were sent to the bakkie-focused publication by a reader and it appears that the vehicle was being filmed for an advert. Although it seems to be an unlikely candidate for South Africa, the upcoming Maverick will serve as a smaller and cheaper alternative to the Ranger in markets such as the USA and Mexico. Recently Ford Authority reported that the Maverick - which will be sold as a double cab only - will have a starting price of under $20 000 (R300 000) in the US, versus $27 000 (R405 000) for the cheapest Ranger.

According to numerous reports, the Maverick bakkie will be built on the same front-wheel drive platform that underpins the Focus, Kuga and Bronco Sport. However, it appears that the newcomer will be closely related to the latter, which means the upmarket versions are likely to offer four-wheel drive and decent off-road ability. The base versions, however, will almost certainly be front-wheel driven.

The technical specs are of course still under wraps for now, however Motor Report recently speculated that the Maverick bakkie would offer the same pair of turbopetrol engines as the Bronco Sport, these being a 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit with 134kW and a 2-litre four-pot that’s good for 186kW.

Once again, it’s worth noting that the Maverick has yet to be confirmed for the South African market, and there are certainly doubts as to whether it ever will be. That’s not only thanks to Ford SA’s R16-billion investment in building the next-generation Ranger here, but also because there’s a good change Maverick will be left-hand drive only as is the case with the Bronco Sport.

IOL Motoring