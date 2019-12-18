Picture: CarWow via Youtube.

CARWOW, ENGLAND - Forget 0-100 sprints or lap times, tug of war contests are becoming a big provider of bragging rights among those that own utility vehicles, particularly bakkies. But in the badassery stakes, nothing really comes close to a Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG, but is it actually the king of the rope?

Popular YouTube channel CarWow sought to answer this very question, and brought in none other than a Range Rover Sport SVR to challenge the boxy bad boy from Affalterbach.

For the tug of war, both were put into low-range, with all three differential locks engaged, while the Rangie’s Terrain Response system was set in ‘Grass’ mode.

Without trying to give too much away, we will mention that the Range Rover won the first round, but then it emerged that the Merc’s differentials hadn’t engaged properly and so a rematch was in order. And another. And another… In the end, a clear winner emerged, which you’ll see in the video below:

For the record, the G63, which was given a full redesign last year, is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned to 430kW and 850Nm, and mated to a nine-speed TCT 9G autobox and a rear-biased 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. When it’s not roped to a Range Rover, you can expect this Incredible Hulk to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds according to factory quotes.

Interestingly enough, that’s the exact same acceleration time that Land Rover claims for its Range Rover Sport SVR. The British Super SUV is powered by a 423kW, 700Nm 5-litre supercharged V8, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system. 

The SVR is also the cheaper option for South Africans, retailing at R2 367 135, while the G63 AMG retails at R2 786 653.

IOL Motoring