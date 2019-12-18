Picture: CarWow via Youtube.

CARWOW, ENGLAND - Forget 0-100 sprints or lap times, tug of war contests are becoming a big provider of bragging rights among those that own utility vehicles, particularly bakkies. But in the badassery stakes, nothing really comes close to a Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG, but is it actually the king of the rope? Popular YouTube channel CarWow sought to answer this very question, and brought in none other than a Range Rover Sport SVR to challenge the boxy bad boy from Affalterbach.

For the tug of war, both were put into low-range, with all three differential locks engaged, while the Rangie’s Terrain Response system was set in ‘Grass’ mode.

Without trying to give too much away, we will mention that the Range Rover won the first round, but then it emerged that the Merc’s differentials hadn’t engaged properly and so a rematch was in order. And another. And another… In the end, a clear winner emerged, which you’ll see in the video below: