To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video BEIRUT - Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn vowed on Thursday to cooperate "fully" with the Lebanese judiciary system, the LBCI TV channel reported. "I feel very good about the Lebanese judiciary system, much better than I was feeling about the Japanese judicial system," Ghosn said following his interrogation by Lebanese officials over the Interpol warrant issued by Japan. WATCH:

"Remarks by Japanese justice minister about me are ridiculous," he said, adding that there are a lot of victims in Japanese prisons.

Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori said on Thursday that Ghosn's accusations against Japan's legal system are "absolutely intolerable." Ghosn accused the Japanese legal system a day earlier of being unfair, adding that he was being treated brutally by prosecutors in Tokyo. Ghosn arrived in Beirut from Japan by the end of last month to escape what he called "an unfair justice system."

On Thursday a Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on Ghosn, judicial sources said. The Lebanese judicial authorities also asked Japan for its file on Ghosn, including the charges against him, and will not question him again until the information is received, one of the sources said.

Ghosn was also required to surrender his French passport to the Lebanese authorities.

Japan sends new request to Interpol

Meanwhile, Japan's investigative bodies have sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a wanted notice for Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing sources close to the matter.

Tokyo prosecutors suspect Carole Ghosn of having lied to the Japanese investigators in April as they probed her husband on financial misconduct charges. Therefore, earlier this week, they obtained an arrest warrant for her for alleged perjury​​​. As of now, Carole is in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition deal with Japan, with her husband

Xinhua, dpa & Sputnik



