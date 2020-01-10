BEIRUT - Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn vowed on Thursday to cooperate "fully" with the Lebanese judiciary system, the LBCI TV channel reported.
"I feel very good about the Lebanese judiciary system, much better than I was feeling about the Japanese judicial system," Ghosn said following his interrogation by Lebanese officials over the Interpol warrant issued by Japan.
"Remarks by Japanese justice minister about me are ridiculous," he said, adding that there are a lot of victims in Japanese prisons.