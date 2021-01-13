WATCH: Is this flying Cadillac the future of luxury urban travel?

DETROIT - This is the future of luxury motoring as General Motors envisions it. Unveiled in a video presentation on Tuesday, this futuristic flying Cadillac concept is a self-driving vehicle that can take off and land vertically.

A senior GM executive described the concept as "reimagining the future of personal transportation".

The single-passenger Cadillac - technically, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone - will be able to travel from urban rooftop to urban rooftop at speeds up to 88km/h.

It is fully fully autonomous and all-electric, with a 90kW motor, a GM Ultium battery pack and an ultra-lightweight body with four pairs of rotors.

The flying Cadillac was presented in a video as part of a virtual keynote presentation by Chief Executive Mary Barra, along with a family-friendly Cadillac electric shuttle that drives on the roads like a conventional car.

Barra last year revealed that the company was exploring such alternative transportation modes as aerial taxis.

The concepts in the CES video were introduced by GM design chief Mike Simcoe, who described the VTOL as "the Cadillac of urban air mobility".

"VTOL is key to GM’s vision for a multimodal future," he said.