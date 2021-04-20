WATCH: Jason Goliath walks us through the 2021 Volvo Truck range that’s just been launched in Mzansi

JOHANNESBURG – Volvo Trucks South Africa officially launched its 2021 truck range to the local market, with a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity. The launch of the four new-generation heavy-duty trucks, the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX, is the biggest in the company’s history.

“Our aim is to be our customers’ ultimate business partner and helping them attract the best drivers in an increasingly competitive market,” said Marcus Hörberg, vice-president of Volvo Group Southern Africa. “We are really proud of this big forward-looking investment in the future of our company, and ultimately, the success of our customers.”

LOCAL INVESTMENT

All the new models are locally assembled in the company’s plant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. For this purpose, Volvo Trucks invested more than R2 million in the upgrade of tooling and equipment in its plant.

Amid the travel constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Volvo Trucks also invested in the installation of innovative IT equipment and technology, which allowed Volvo Trucks’ global experts to remotely support the South African team. This ensured that the company’s highest levels of manufacturing standards and quality assurance are still implemented despite the challenges of lockdown.

“We know that a fleet’s uptime is now more critical than ever, so we offer the support that operators require in these demanding times,” adds Hörberg. “This is how fleet owners do more, and we believe that this is a new chapter in the world of transport. Building services and support around our customers’ businesses.”

2021 Vovo Trucks FH interior has been designed to help the driver focus on the road ahead

DRIVER FOCUSED

An expected growing demand for transport is putting pressure on the availability of skilled drivers worldwide. To help customers recruit and retain the best drivers, Volvo Trucks has focused on developing the new trucks to make them safer, more efficient and more attractive working tools for qualified drivers.

“Drivers who handle their truck safely and efficiently are an invaluable asset to any transport company. Responsible driving behaviour can help reduce CO² emissions and fuel costs, as well as helping reduce the risk of accidents, injury and unplanned downtime. Our new trucks will help drivers work even more safely and productively and give our customers stronger arguments when competing to attract the best drivers,” Hörberg said.

COMFORT UPGRADES

The new Volvo FM and Volvo FMX boast a brand-new cab, as well as many of the same instrument display functions as their larger Volvo counterparts. Their interior space has been increased by up to one cubic metre, providing better comfort and more working room. The visibility is even better thanks to larger windows, a lowered door line and new mirrors.

The steering wheel is equipped with a neck tilt function allowing the driving position to be individually adjusted to a greater extent. The lower bed in the sleeper cab is positioned higher up than previously, affording more comfort and creating additional storage space underneath. The day cab has a new 40-litre storage compartment with interior lighting on the back wall. Cab comfort is further enhanced through reinforced insulation that helps shut out cold, heat and noise disturbance, while a sensor-controlled climate unit with a carbon filter promotes good air quality in all conditions.

Refined for 2021 – The Volvo Trucks FH interior offers a range of comfort and convenience features

HIGH TECHNOLOGY

The driver’s area now has a completely new interface for information and communication, aimed at making it easier to overview and manage different functions, creating less stress and distraction. The instrument display is fully digital, with a 30cm screen that makes it easy for the driver to choose the information needed at any time. Within easy reach of the driver is a supplementary 23cm side display available for infotainment, navigation, transport information and camera monitoring. The functions can be controlled via buttons on the steering wheel, by voice control, or via the touchscreen and display control panel.

Safety has been further improved with functions such as adaptive high-beam headlights in the Volvo FH and Volvo FH16. The system improves safety for all road users by automatically disabling selected segments of the LED high beam when the truck approaches oncoming traffic or another vehicle from behind. Driving is also facilitated by an improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) for speeds down to zero km/h and Downhill Control that automatically activates the service brakes when extra brake force is needed to maintain constant downhill speed.

2021 Volvo FM

The Electronically controlled Brake System (EBS), which is a prerequisite for safety features such as Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake and Electronic Stability Control, now comes as standard on the new truck. Volvo Dynamic Steering, with the safety systems Lane Keeping Assist and Stability Assist, will be standard on certain models and also be available as an option.

Visibility is further improved by the addition of a camera on the passenger side that provides a complementary view of the side of the truck on the side display. This feature is standard on all models.

For more information on Volvo Trucks in South Africa, as well as the latest prices, see the company’ website.

Watch the live Volvo Trucks South Africa truck range launch video hosted by Jason Goliath:

