WATCH LIVE: Ford SA to make big investment announcement on Tuesday, 11:30am

PRETORIA - Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa is set to announce a “significant investment in its South African operations” at 11:30am on Tuesday, February 2, and you can watch it live via the YouTube link below.

Ford says the briefing will include a keynote address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of his annual oversight visit to the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ), which is located adjacent to Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant.

Ford SA hasn’t released any further specifics, however it is likely that the company will announce that it has invested in the production of the next-generation Ranger bakkie, once again for both local consumption and export, at its Silverton plant in Gauteng.

IOL Motoring