WATCH: Metal flies as train hits truck carrying cars

The collision looked nothing short of catastrophic as we see in the footage below, which was taken by a motorist who had parked behind - and thankfully with a bit of distance.

Marietta, Oklahoma - A truck driver in Oklahoma was lucky to escape injury when his vehicle was struck by a train last Friday, but it certainly didn’t end well for the cars that were being transported.

According to the Love County Fire Department in Oklahoma, the semi truck had become high-centred on the railway track that it was attempting to cross, and given that it was transporting cars, utter carnage ensued when a train came down the line.

According to the fire department, five passengers on the train sustained “non-critical” injuries and were transported to the nearest hospital.

The accident caused the front of the Amtrak train to derail, which caused minor damages to parts of the rail bed. As the train could not be moved in a reasonable time frame, passengers were transported by the rail company to a nearby hotel.