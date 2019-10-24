FIORANO MODENESE, ITALY - Formula Two driver Mick Schumacher recently got the chance to put Ferrari’s F8 Tributo through its paces around the Fiorano test track in Italy, a circuit that brings back fond childhood memories for the 20-year-old as he used to watch his father Michael drive there. After getting down to business in the 530kW V8-powered sports machine, Schumi Jr was impressed by how controllable it was.

“It’s very easy for me to control the car, which is not always a given in a sports car, and especially in a car which has a lot of horsepower, ” he enthused.

Schumacher, who is a Ferrari Academy driver, was pleased that the car did not snap unexpectedly while sliding, and that while doing that he could feel, in his body, every little movement that the car was making.

Schumi Jr was also smitten by the car’s adjustable diffuser.