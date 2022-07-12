WATCH: New Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of July 21 debut

The new-generation Honda Civic Type R has been teased yet again but we now have confirmation that the hot hatch will make its official debut on July 21. Honda isn’t releasing much in the way of info, but the Japanese carmaker is promising it will be the most powerful ever.

We’ve already learned that the new Civic Type R will be sold with manual transmission only, while also retaining its front-wheel drive layout. The current 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine is also expected to carry over with minor increases in output from today’s 228kW and 400Nm. It’s not clear how much chassis tinkering has taken place, but it’s encouraging that earlier this year a new Civic Type R prototype broke the lap record for front-wheel drive cars at the Suzuka circuit in Japan.

“Widely regarded as a highlight of the Formula 1 calendar, Suzuka has been an important testbed for developing performance Honda vehicles and engines since 1962,” Honda said. Customers can also look forward to a more modern cabin, which is expected to mimic the changes seen in the 11th-generation Honda Civic sedan and hatchback models. These received an available 22.8cm infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while a new range of high-end options includes a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. Stay tuned for the reveal of the new Honda Civic Type R on the morning of July 21 (or 8pm on July 20 Pacific Time).