Here at IOL MOTORING and DRIVE360 we love the GTI and M3. In fact, we love these cars so much, we'll happily donate limbs for one. As we regularly scour the net looking for cool cars to tell you more about, we've come across the latest BMW M3 and Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI undergoing testing at the Nurburgring in Germany.

The BMW is expected to launch in 2020, and we still don't know much about the car other than what BMW has previewed from a technology and powertrain perspective in its new X3M and X4M models.

The Volkswagen will only launch in 2021, and as a first for GTIs, it's rumoured to have a 48-volt package (similar to the system in the latest EQBoost Mercs) to enhance its punch.

BMW has moved away from tradition, honing the new M3 as an all-wheel drive car, albeit with a rear-bias xDrive system like you get in the latest M5 and forthcoming M8.

Volkswagen is reportedly sticking to its heritage, with the Golf 8 GTI retaining front-wheel drive. You can expect a trick diff, and several driving modes to elevate the driving experience.

While both badges, the M3 and the GTI, might have originated in a time of carburettors and the early days of fuel injection, the latest models will come with insane, high-tech twin-scroll turbo systems, exceptionally enhanced grip, and (something you can bet the house on), the ability to make you smile from ear-to-ear - if petrol if still your thing.

Check out the new 2021 VW Golf GTI and the 2020 BMW M3 in Motor1's spy pics, in the video slideshow below, or check them on the Motor1 website.