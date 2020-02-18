Johannesburg - Back in 2018 the South African-built Nissan NP300 Hardbody hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons when it was handed a zero-star safety rating by Global NCAP as part of its Safer Cars For Africa campaign, with the crash testing authority labelling the bakkie's performance as “shockingly bad”.
Clearly disappointed by the lack of action since then, the global safety authority has decided to make an even bigger statement by crashing a Hardbody into a Navara to demonstrate the difference in safety standards between the two products. A video of the offset head-on collision, which was conducted at 56km/h, was released by the partnering Automobile Association on YouTube on Tuesday - and the results are not flattering to the 'Hardbody'.
In fact, the difference between the two vehicles is literally "a matter of life and death", according to Global NCAP. The driver in the NP300 Hardbody would have likely sustained fatal injuries, the organisation said, while the Navara driver probably would have walked away from the crash.
As per the earlier crash test, the NP300’s passenger compartment collapsed, while the steering wheel protruded to the point where it was compressing the dummy.