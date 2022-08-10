WATCH: Porsche Taycan breaks Nurburgring record for electric cars

The circuit, nicknamed the ‘Green Hell’ for its unforgiving nature, is one of the longest racetracks in the world at 12.9 miles. It’s widely used by manufacturers when developing their new cars, and holding a lap record is a particular claim to fame.

With Porsche development driver Lars Kern at the wheel, the Taycan – in extreme Turbo S form – became the fastest production electric car to ever go around the track, with a time of seven minutes 33.3 seconds. This overtakes the existing seven minutes 35.6 seconds time set by the Tesla Model S Plaid in September 2021.

Completely standard apart from a roll cage and racing seats (both requirements for the lap run), the Taycan Turbo S was also equipped with Porsche’s new performance kit. Currently just offered in Germany, this includes 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels with track-ready Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres, though these can be used on the road. It also received an update to its Dynamic Chassis Control, allowing the Taycan to be more agile.