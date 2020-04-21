WATCH: SA Car of the Year winner to be announced at 3pm today

Johannesburg - In previous years the AutoTrader South African Car of the Year announcements took place at glitzy events in Johannesburg, attended by prominent players in the local motor industry, but with the country in lockdown, this year's announcement will take place digitally.

This does however mean that you can watch it live at 3pm this afternoon from the embed window below.

This year's overall winner will be selected from a group of 11 finalists that were announced last year. These form part of various categories, within which they also stand to win awards, including: Urban, Family, Leisure, Lifestyle and Sport/Performance.

The finalists were voted for by the COTY jury, and this followed a semi-finalist voting round in which all SAGMJ members voted, as well as 220 000 members of the public.

This year’s competition is not short of variety, featuring everything from an electric car to a quirky French crossover and even a bush-conquering bakkie in the form of Ford’s Ranger Raptor. Toyota has launched some exciting new products this year and this is reflected in the fact that the brand has three finalists, which is another COTY first.