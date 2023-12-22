WATCH: This is what happens when you and your passengers don’t wear seat belts

South Africa’s roads are a dangerous place to be at any time of the year, but particularly around the festive season, which saw over 1,400 fatalities in the 2022/2023 holiday period. One often overlooked aspect of road safety is the wearing of seatbelts, which can reduce your chances of death or serious injury by 75%.

And yet research shows that as little as 40% of South Africans actually buckle up when they hit the road. And it’s not just drivers that need to be securely fastened, but every occupant in the vehicle, including those in the back. If you ever had any doubts about the benefits of wearing a seatbelt, the YouTube videos below should drive the message home. “When it comes to car accidents, a never-going-to-happen-to-me mentality is a problem. Many motorists read the statistics and are shocked for a moment, but they rarely see the brutal effects of an accident until it’s too late,” says Martin van Wyk, spokesperson for Dialdirect Insurance.