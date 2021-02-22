WATCH: Unboxing an easy-to-use, portable way to keep your cars (and home) clean
JOHANNESBURG - According to Vermont Sales, the WORX 20-volt WG620E Hydroshot cordless Power Washer that I've just acquired is the world’s most portable high-pressure washer. They call it, "The Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine" as it punches out 320 psi and 120L/H making it safe for use at home on your cars or your bikes or boats. In fact, you can use it anywhere to clean almost anything as it's available with a unique range of very handy optional accessories, including brushes, and optional heads, hoses, attachments, floats, fast chargers, battery power packs and portable water buckets.
WORX has a well-earned international reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative, high-performance tools, and its latest 20-volt WG620E Hydroshot fills the gap between a standard garden hose and a bulky pressure washer.
This portable, powerful machine provides a quick, easy way to clean virtually any outdoor surface, including decks, steps, patios, fences, siding, driveways, sidewalks and stonewalls. It is also ideal for blasting dirt and grime from cars, trucks, boats, bikes, motorcycles, RVs, ATVs, and trailers.
The WG620 offers 320 psi and offers more pressure than a traditional garden hose with a sprayer. The 5-in-1 pressure nozzle lets you easily switch between spray intensities 0°, 15°, 25°, 45°, and watering settings. Because it can draw from any freshwater source, it is perfect to use around the home and garden.
A high capacity 4.0Ah battery provides double the runtime compared to traditional 2.0Ah batteries supplied.
I found that at 320 psi, the Hydroshot has just the right amount of cleaning power. It will get the caked-on mud off an SUV, or motorcycles, and all garden equipment but it will not take the paint off as a high-pressure washer can.
The WORX Hydroshot is part of the 20V Max Power Share family of WORX tools which means you can use its battery on the 20V TURBINE Blower, the 20V Chainsaw, power tools like the 20V Drill, and many more WORX cordless tools.
To view the full range of WORX products go to www.vermontsales.co.za and click on WORX.