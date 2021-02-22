WATCH: Unboxing an easy-to-use, portable way to keep your cars (and home) clean

JOHANNESBURG - According to Vermont Sales, the WORX 20-volt WG620E Hydroshot cordless Power Washer that I've just acquired is the world’s most portable high-pressure washer. They call it, "The Lean, Mean, Cleaning Machine" as it punches out 320 psi and 120L/H making it safe for use at home on your cars or your bikes or boats. In fact, you can use it anywhere to clean almost anything as it's available with a unique range of very handy optional accessories, including brushes, and optional heads, hoses, attachments, floats, fast chargers, battery power packs and portable water buckets.

WORX has a well-earned international reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative, high-performance tools, and its latest 20-volt WG620E Hydroshot fills the gap between a standard garden hose and a bulky pressure washer.

This portable, powerful machine provides a quick, easy way to clean virtually any outdoor surface, including decks, steps, patios, fences, siding, driveways, sidewalks and stonewalls. It is also ideal for blasting dirt and grime from cars, trucks, boats, bikes, motorcycles, RVs, ATVs, and trailers.

The WG620 offers 320 psi and offers more pressure than a traditional garden hose with a sprayer. The 5-in-1 pressure nozzle lets you easily switch between spray intensities 0°, 15°, 25°, 45°, and watering settings. Because it can draw from any freshwater source, it is perfect to use around the home and garden.

A high capacity 4.0Ah battery provides double the runtime compared to traditional 2.0Ah batteries supplied.