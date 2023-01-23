WATCH: Volkswagen wants to redefine climate control with ID.7’s smart aircon

Wolfsburg - Volkswagen pulled the covers off its ID.7 prototype at the CES tech show earlier in January, but the show car didn’t just preview the brand’s upcoming flagship electric sedan. The ID.7 saloon also ushers in a smart new climate control system that is said to heat or cool the car more quickly at the start of the journey, while also allowing for a more targeted distribution of cold or warm air.

The system has electronically controlled air vents that distribute the air throughout the vehicle interior as soon as the driver approaches the vehicle with the key. The new, smart automated air conditioning system also reacts to voice commands and takes into account the position of the sun as well as individual user preferences. If the door is opened in conditions with high outside temperatures, smart air vents in the cockpit distribute the air quickly over a large area by means of dynamic horizontal movements. When the passengers are seated in the car, the air flow can be redirected straight at the body or used for indirect ventilation of the interior space, according to the preference.

The climate control function is located on the upper level of the new 15-inch (38cm) infotainment display. This means that it is always visible and can be activated by simple tap of a finger. Using the clear air conditioning context menu, all smart air vents can be digitally controlled at the outlets. The strength and direction of air movements can be adjusted intuitively and saved individually. The temperature can be controlled by means of backlit touch sliders. Furthermore, the digitally controlled air conditioning system can be activated by voice control. Special wishes are stored as “Smart Climates”. For instance, a program is selected that activates the steering wheel heating if the command “Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold” is spoken. This will initiate warm air directed at the hands on the steering wheel for around five minutes.

Individual user preferences are saved as “Personalisations” in the vehicle. This includes the settings made for the automatic air conditioning system. This is especially practical if the vehicle will be used by multiple drivers. If an occupant activates the automatic function, the smart system reacts to its climatic surroundings. For instance, a sensor in the area of the windscreen detects the incident angle of the sunlight in conditions with high outside temperatures and high solar intensity. If the sun is shining strongly onto one side of the vehicle, the ID.7 adapts the air conditioning to an even greater extent for the warmer zones: first towards the respective area of the vehicle interior, and then in a second step specifically towards the vehicle occupants.

